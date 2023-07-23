Saints Drop Series to Storm Chasers, Lose Finale 3-1

PAPILLION, NE - The St. Paul Saints entered the series against the Omaha Storm Chasers with the best record in the West Division and second-best record in the International League. The Omaha Storm Chasers, on the other hand, were 4-10. None of that mattered as the Saints lost the finale of the series 3-1 on Sunday evening at Werner Park and dropped four of six in the series. The loss sends the Saints to 12-9 on the season.

In a battle of the same starters from Tuesday afternoon, the Saints Randy Dobnak and the Storm Chasers Anthony Veneziano, that was scoreless until the ninth, Sunday afternoon had similar vibes. Both starters gave up just one run on Sunday as the Storm Chasers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a one out double by Tucker Bradley and he scored on a two-out double from John Rave.

Dobnak retired seven of the last eight hitters he faced going 4.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out six. He threw 67 pitches, 43 for strikes.

The Saints, who didn't get anything against Veneziano in 5.0 innings on Tuesday, finally got on the board against him in the sixth. Jorge Polanco reached on a one out hit by pitch. Kyle Garlick then hit a grounder to third and the Storm Chasers were able to get Polanco at second, but the throw to first pulled CJ Alexander off the bag. That proved costly as Mark Contreras tied the game with an RBI double to left-center. Veneziano went 6.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out five.

In the seventh, the Storm Chasers took the lead with a pair of runs. Tyler Gentry led off with a single to center. Clay Dungan walked and, with one out, Samad Taylor walked to load the bases. Bradley made it 3-1 with a two-run double to right-center.

The Saints had an opportunity in the ninth when Contreras reached on a one out single and Jair Camargo singled him to third with two outs. Austin Martin, however, struck out to end the game.

Polanco, playing his first game at third on Major League rehab, didn't have a ball hit to him and was 1-2 with a hit by pitch in seven innings.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at CHS Field against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) at 7:07 p.m. Both teams are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, the Bally Live app (free), and MiLB.TV (subscription), and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

