Iowa Takes Series over Indianapolis

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (56-38) earned a series victory over the Indianapolis Indians (44-52) using two four-run innings to win by a score of 9-4, Sunday at Principal Park.

Iowa jumped in front in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Matt Mervis. It stayed at 1-0 until they padded their lead to 5-0 with a four-run third inning.

The scoring started with a two-run home run from Nelson Velazquez, his fourth of the series and 16th of the season. P.J. Higgins had an RBI single, and the fifth run scored on a wild pitch.

Indianapolis got on the board the following inning with an RBI single from Alika Williams. That was the lone run Jordan Wicks would allow, as the southpaw spun 5.0 innings allowing four hits and three walks, striking out two along the way.

Up 5-1 in the eighth, the game got close, as Canaan Smith had an RBI double followed by a two-run single from Williams. With the lead down to one, Iowa had a big eighth inning of their own.

Edwin Ríos got a bases loaded single to bring in two runs followed by a two-run double from Alexander Canario, growing Iowa's lead back to five, at 9-4. That is where the game would stay, as Manuel Rodriguez struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jordan Wicks moved to 2-0 in his fourth Triple-A start, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks in 5.0 innings.

Alexander Canario went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in. It marked his second multi-hit game with Iowa and raised his batting average to .194.

Iowa will get the day off tomorrow and travel to Memphis. Game one between the I-Cubs and Redbirds is set for 7:05 pm on Tuesday. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

