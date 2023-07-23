Pereira Powers RailRiders over Worcester, 6-5

MOOSIC, PA. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders took the win over the Worcester Red Sox 6-5 to split the six-game set. Everson Pereira homered twice in Sunday's series finale.

Jamie Westbrook led off the bottom of the third with a solo shot into right field. Westbrook's 14th homer of the season gave SWB an early 1-0 lead.

A three-run top of the fourth from Worcester on four singles vaulted the visitors out front.

The leadoff long balls continued in the bottom of the fourth when Pereira launched a home run, his third in just thirteen games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The RailRiders offense exploded in the bottom of the fifth. A single from Brandon Lockridge and double from Estevan Florial put two on with just an out.

The stage was set for Pereira who unloaded again, this time for his second home run of the game. The three-run shot went 455 feet to dead center field.

Andrés Chaparro singled and Carlos Narvaez doubled him in for another run. At the end of five, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre held a 6-3 lead.

A pair of walks, a Bobby Dalbec single and a sacrifice fly allowed two to come across for Worcester in top of the eighth. The visitors trailed 6-5 for the rest of the contest.

Mitch Spence (W, 8-5) got the start for the RailRiders going six innings in a quality start allowing just three runs on five hits and tying his season high in strikeouts with eight. Greg Weissert (S, 7) shut down the side in the ninth.

Brian Van Belle (L, 1-2) started for Worcester tossing 4.2 innings, giving up six runs on eight hits and striking out six.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has an off day tomorrow before traveling to Buffalo for a series with the Bisons. For more information on the next series or to purchase tickets, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

