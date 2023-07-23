Smith-Shawver, Stripers Top Tides 6-2 in Series Finale

July 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett Stripers (42-53) starter and Atlanta Braves No.1 prospect AJ Smith-Shawver had won at every level in the Braves system from Single-A to the Majors this season but had yet to win a Triple-A game until today. The right-hander held the Norfolk Tides (60-34) scoreless over 5.0 innings, and the Stripers strung together 10 hits to capture a 6-2 win on Sunday at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers scored first for the first time in the series on a pair of RBI ground balls from Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake to pay off hits from Yolmer Sanchez and Magneuris Sierra for a 2-0 lead the third. A Joe Hudson double in the fourth scored Hoy Park, and another hit from Sanchez plated Hudson as the Stripers doubled their lead to 4-0. Connor Norby drove in a pair of runs on a single in the sixth to make it 4-2, but Gwinnett responded quickly with a sacrifice fly from Sierra and a run-scoring single by Luke Williams in the home half to lead 6-2.

Key Contributors: Grissom (2-for-4, RBI), Sanchez (2-for-4, double, RBI), and Park (2-for-3, 2 runs) had the three multi-hit games for Gwinnett. Smith-Shawver (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SO) collected his first Triple-A win. For Norfolk, Norby (1-for-4, 2 RBIs) had the only multi-RBI game, while Heston Kjerstad (3-for-4, 2 doubles) had the only multi-hit game and two of the four Tides' extra-base hits.

Noteworthy: With a scoreless start on Sunday for the Stripers, Smith-Shawver now has a scoreless start across five levels of the Atlanta Braves' system this year, including the big-league club (June 9 vs. Washington). Grissom brought his on-base streak to 19 games and recorded his 30th multi-hit game of the season. Park finished the series batting .625 (10-for-16), with a homer, 4 RBIs, and two stolen bases

Next Game (Tuesday, July 25): Gwinnett at Jacksonville 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry99.3.com. Both starters are TBD.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 1): Gwinnett vs. Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.l It's Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, with $2 Hot Dogs and $1 Desserts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.