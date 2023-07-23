Red Wings, Bulls Game Called Due to Rain

ROCHESTER, NY - Today's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and the Durham Bulls at Innovative Field has been called in the bottom of the eighth inning (with one out), due to rain, with the Red Wings leading the Bulls, 8-2.

The ballgame is an official contest. The Red Wings improve to 11-10 in the second half - 45-49 overall.

The Red Wings recorded their highest six-game homestand attendance total since 2019 (6/28-7/3 - 50,813), drawing 47,919 fans from 7/18-23.

Rochester begins a two-week, two-city road trip on Tuesday, July 25, before returning home on August 8 to Innovative Field when they'll take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

