Omaha Takes Series Against St. Paul with 3-1 Win
July 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. -- The Omaha Storm Chasers claimed a series win over the St. Paul Saints Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 victory behind a quality start from Anthony Veneziano and a timely rally in the seventh inning.
Omaha took an early lead in the bottom of the first, as Tucker Bradley connected for a one-out double, then came around to score two batters later on an RBI single from John Rave.
With a run of support, Veneziano kept the Saints off balance for much of his start, as he pitched a shutout into the sixth inning, holding the saints to just three hits over the first five innings. St. Paul tied the game up in the sixth on a two-out, RBI double featuring a close play at the plate that nearly ended the inning.
While Veneziano worked out of the sixth to finish his second quality start with Omaha, James McArthur followed him and retired all six batters he faced on just 14 pitches, keeping the score tied at one.
Tyler Gentry opened the bottom of the seventh with a single, then Clay Dungan drove a walk and the pair soon came around to score on a go-ahead two-run double from Bradley, bringing the score to the 3-1 that held to be final.
After McArthur retired the side in the top of the eighth, the Chasers were set down quickly in the bottom of the eighth.
Will Klein took over on the mound in the ninth inning and while the right-hander allowed a pair of singles to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, he struck out three to keep the Saints at bay and finish off the series-winning victory for Omaha.
After an off-day Monday, the Storm Chasers kick off a two-week road trip to Columbus and Louisville, beginning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. CT in Columbus.
