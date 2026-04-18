Richie Laryea WHAT a ROCKET for the Tiebreaker!
Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC YouTube Video
#torontofc #richielaryea
Check out the Toronto FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026
- Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gómez to Short-Term Agreement - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Announce Guillermo Hoyos' Coaching Staff - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Returns to League Play Tonight against St. Louis CITY SC at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC Fans Encouraged to Plan Ahead for Home Opener as Final Upgrades to BMO Field Take Place
- Toronto FC Celebrates Club's 20th Season with 2026 Schedule Programming
- MLSE Presents 'March Break Fan Week' with a Full Schedule of Games and Events
- Toronto FC Announces Plans to Celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a New Official Toronto World Cup Host City Supporter
- Toronto FC Launches New 'Winter Armour' Community Kit Uniform