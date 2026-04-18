Richie Laryea WHAT a ROCKET for the Tiebreaker!

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC YouTube Video







#torontofc #richielaryea







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.