Reign Score Late, Win in Shootout
March 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign got a late game-tying goal from Blaine Byron, and shootout tallies from Matt Luff and Mikey Eyssimont, in a 2-1 shootout victory over Bakersfield on Saturday evening. Matthew Villalta made 19 saves, in addition to two in the shootout, to earn his tenth victory of the season.
Date: February 29, 2020
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK229BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK229Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK229PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (29-20-5-1)
BAK Record: (20-25-5-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 1 1 2
BAK 0 1 0 0 1
Shots PP
ONT 33 0/6
BAK 20 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Matthew Villalta (ONT)
2. Stuart Skinner (BAK)
3. Blaine Byron (ONT)
W: Matthew Villalta (10-5-2)
L: Stuart Skinner (16-15-6)
Next Game: Friday, March 6, 2020 @ Colorado - 6:00 PM @ Budweiser Events Center
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2020
- Game 54 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Score Late, Win in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Rocket Put Together Convincing 5-2 Win against Comets - Laval Rocket
- Condors Clipped Late in Shootout Loss, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Kahkonen Shines in Iowa's 2-0 Win against Stockton - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.