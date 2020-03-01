Reign Score Late, Win in Shootout

The Ontario Reign got a late game-tying goal from Blaine Byron, and shootout tallies from Matt Luff and Mikey Eyssimont, in a 2-1 shootout victory over Bakersfield on Saturday evening. Matthew Villalta made 19 saves, in addition to two in the shootout, to earn his tenth victory of the season.

Date: February 29, 2020

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK229BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK229Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK229PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (29-20-5-1)

BAK Record: (20-25-5-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 1 1 2

BAK 0 1 0 0 1

Shots PP

ONT 33 0/6

BAK 20 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Matthew Villalta (ONT)

2. Stuart Skinner (BAK)

3. Blaine Byron (ONT)

W: Matthew Villalta (10-5-2)

L: Stuart Skinner (16-15-6)

Next Game: Friday, March 6, 2020 @ Colorado - 6:00 PM @ Budweiser Events Center

