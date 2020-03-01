Moose Sign Goaltender Jason Kasdorf

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed goaltender Jason Kasdorf to a professional tryout.

Kasdorf, 27, was a sixth round pick, 157th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2011 NHL Draft. The Winnipeg, Man. product appeared in 66 professional games from 2015-2019. That includes one game with the Buffalo Sabres on April 8, 2016 when he made 26 saves in a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Moose face off against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, Mar. 1. Puck drop for this afternoon's game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

