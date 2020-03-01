Tampa Bay Recalls Mike Condon from Charlotte
March 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
After assigning him to the Checkers earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Mike Condon.
Condon made one start for Charlotte, stopping 15 of 19 shots in Friday's loss at Lehigh Valley, and backed up Callum Booth in Saturday's win.
The Checkers had another veteran netminder added to the roster yesterday in Keith Kinkaid, giving them a tandem of Kinkaid and Booth for Sunday's three-in-three finale against Hershey.
