Dallas Stars Recall Forward Justin Dowling from Texas

Texas Stars forward Justin Dowling

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Justin Dowling from his conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars.

Dowling, 29, appeared in three AHL games with Texas, recording three assists (0-33) and two penalty minutes. The forward has registered six points (3-36) and eight PIM in 27 games with Dallas in 2019-20. Dowling has also recorded 25 hits and 12 blocked shots this season.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound native of Calgary, Alta. was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Dallas on March 26, 2014.

