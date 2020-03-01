Greg Chase recalled from Maine, Jake Elmer reassigned to Mariners

March 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has recalled forward Greg Chase from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, and that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned forward Jake Elmer from the Wolf Pack to Maine.

Chase, a fifth-year pro out of the Western Hockey League, has skated in 42 games with the Mariners this season, posting 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points, plus 56 penalty minutes. The 6-0, 190-pound Edmonton, Alberta native stands third on the Maine club in PIM and has the fourth-most assists on the team. Last year, Chase, 25, who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 1, 2019, played in five games with the Wolf Pack, going scoreless with four penalty minutes and two shots on goal. He also logged a total of 64 ECHL games with three different teams. In 41 contests with the Mariners, Chase notched 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points, as well as 72 penalty minutes. He also suited up for ten games with the Wichita Thunder (1-5-6, 12 PIM) and 13 games with the Allen Americans (1-2-3, 19 PIM).

A seventh-round draft pick (188th overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in 2013, Chase has seen action in a total of 102 AHL games in his career, with the Wolf Pack, Oklahoma City Barons, Bakersfield Condors and Springfield Thunderbirds, tallying seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points and amassing 55 penalty minutes. In 166 career ECHL contests with the Mariners, Thunder, Americans and Norfolk Admirals, he has totaled 58 goals and 75 assists for 133 points, as well as 215 PIM.

GREG CHASE'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2010-11 Calgary WHL 5 0 0 0 6 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Calgary WHL 60 6 22 28 41 5 1 1 2 11

2012-13 Calgary WHL 69 17 32 49 58 17 3 7 10 24

2013-14 Calgary WHL 70 35 50 85 83 6 4 5 9 2

Oklahoma City AHL 5 1 0 1 4 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Calgary WHL 15 2 13 15 20 -- -- -- -- --

Victoria WHL 46 18 26 44 39 10 7 4 11 6

Oklahoma City AHL -- -- -- -- -- 4 0 1 1 2

2015-16 Norfolk ECHL 43 18 19 37 46 -- -- -- -- --

Bakersfield AHL 19 1 6 7 25 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Bakersfield AHL 48 3 11 14 12 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Bakersfield AHL 1 0 0 0 4 -- -- -- -- --

Wichita ECHL 17 7 10 17 10 -- -- -- -- --

Springfield AHL 24 2 3 5 6 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Wolf Pack AHL 5 0 0 0 4 -- -- -- -- --

Wichita ECHL 10 1 5 6 12 -- -- -- -- --

Allen ECHL 13 1 2 3 19 -- -- -- -- --

Maine ECHL 41 21 21 42 72 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Maine ECHL 42 10 18 28 56

Elmer skated in one game for the Wolf Pack after being summoned from Maine February 9. In two games with the Wolf Pack on the season, the rookie out of the Western Hockey League is scoreless with one minor penalty. In 32 games with Maine Elmer has scored 12 goals and added 11 assists for 23 points, along with 26 penalty minutes and a +4.

The Wolf Pack are in home-ice action at the XL Center this afternoon, hosting the Providence Bruins in a 3:00 contest. That is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and one large popcorn, all for just $40.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (860) 722-9425. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.