P-Bruins Win Eighth Straight Game, Top Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2

HARTFORD, CT. - Brendan Gaunce scored the game-winning goal, extending his point streak to nine games, and Jack Studnicka recorded two points as the Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon. With the victory, Providence has now won eight consecutive games.

Max Lagace got the start in goal for Providence, recording 21 saves in his 21st win of the season, which ranks second in the AHL.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 2 0 1 3

HARTFORD 0 2 0 2

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"The first period was an excellent period for us - probably our best of the weekend. We got pucks deep, skated, and made plays to get up 2-0.

"Obviously they came back on us to make it 2-2 to turn it into quite a game. Our power play was able to cash in in the third and we were able to hold on with some big saves from Max (Lagace) down the stretch."

BRENDAN GAUNCE - ONE GOAL

"I think the goal was big, especially at that time. They made a push in the second period and we wanted to make a statement in whatever way we could. I think for two periods we showed that our skating causes problems for a lot of teams. Even against the best teams, if we play the way that we've been playing, it's a hard game for them and we're tough to play against.

"You don't always control the game for 60 minutes, but we find a way to win and that's what we've been doing for a while now. It's a big time of the year to have that happening."

STATS

- Brendan Gaunce scored the game-winning goal, his 17th of the season, and extended his point streak to nine games.

- Oskar Steen scored his first shorthanded goal of the season and finished the weekend with three points (1G, 2A) in two games.

- Jack Studnicka scored a goal and added an assist. He recorded four points (2G, 2A) in two games this weekend to extend his point streak to three games. Over the past 12 games, he has notched 16 points (8G, 8A).

- Trent Frederic recorded his 24th assist, which is tied with Studnicka for the team lead. Frederic has five helpers in his last five games.

- Peter Cehlarik extended his point streak to three games with an assist. He has six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, March 6 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

