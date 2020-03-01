Miska Shines in Colorado's 3-1 Win over Milwaukee

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Hunter Miska turned aside 48 of the 49 shots he faced, while forward Ryan Wagner netted a pair of goals, pushing the Eagles to a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday. Colorado forward Sheldon Dries collected his team-leading 21st goal of the night in the victory, as the win now moves the Eagles into second place in the AHL's Pacific Division.

Wagner would kick off the scoring when he tucked home a bouncing puck on the top of the crease to give Colorado a 1-0 advantage at the 15:01 mark of the first period. As the Eagles found themselves on their first power play of the game just minutes later, it would again be Wagner with the nose for the net. Forward Griffen Molino fired a puck that Wagner would deflect between the circles, sending it past Admirals goalie Troy Grosenick and giving Colorado a 2-0 lead with 1:55 left in the opening frame.

Milwaukee would cut the deficit in half in the second period when forward Zach Magwood buried a wrister from the right-wing circle to trim the Eagles advantage to 2-1 at the 7:20 mark. The Admirals would go on to outshoot Colorado 19-13 in the second stanza, as the two teams would head to the intermission with the Eagles still on top, 2-1.

Colorado would face another onslaught of opportunities in the third period, as Milwaukee would outshoot the Eagles 18-12 in the final 20 minutes of play. However, Miska would continue to stand tall in net and Colorado would earn a little insurance when Dries tipped a shot from the point past Grosenick to give the Eagles a 3-1 advantage with 1:55 remaining in the contest.

Colorado finished 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, as the Admirals outshot the Eagles 49-34.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Ontario Reign on Friday, March 6th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

