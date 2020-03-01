Husso Blanks IceHogs for Fifth Straight Rampage Win

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Ville Husso stopped all 19 shots he faced and Jordan Nolan scored for the third straight game, as the San Antonio Rampage (24-21-12) extended their winning streak to five games and moved into playoff position with a 3-0 victory over the Rockford IceHogs (28-29-3) on Sunday at the AT&T Center.

It was San Antonio's seventh win in the past eight games, moving them past the IceHogs and Grand Rapids Griffins to take sole possession of third place in the Central Division.

With the game scoreless in the third period, Austin Poganski broke through against IceHogs goaltender Matt Tomkins to give San Antonio the lead. Mike Vecchione sent a pass to the side of the net for Nolan Stevens, and Stevens redirected the puck to the front of the net for Poganski to tap in his tenth goal of the season at 6:03.

Just 31 seconds later, the Rampage extended their lead. Josh Ho-Sang had his centering pass blocked by a sliding Josh McArdle, but the puck bounced right back to him. Ho-Sang's second effort found Nolan for his tenth of the season and a 2-0 Rampage lead.

Ho-Sang has a point in each of his first two games with the Rampage.

Dakota Joshua capped the scoring at 18:22 of the third period with an empty-net goal, his third goal of the season.

Husso earned his fourth shutout of the season, and the tenth of his AHL career, only needing to make two saves in the final period. He established a new career-high with his 16th win of the season. Husso is 7-3-0 in his last ten starts, with a 1.62 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage over that stretch.

The Rampage lead the IceHogs and Griffins by one point in the standings, but San Antonio holds three games in hand on the IceHogs and two on the Griffins. The Rampage also lead the fourth-place Chicago Wolves by one point, with one game in hand on Chicago.

San Antonio's five-game winning streak is its longest winning streak of the season.

The Rampage continue their homestand on Tuesday night against the Griffins at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Poganski (10); Nolan (10); Joshua (3)

Ville Husso: 19 saves on 19 shots

Power Play: 1-for-2

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

THREE STARS:

1) Ville Husso - SA

2) Austin Poganski - SA

3) Jordan Nolan - SA

