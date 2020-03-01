Anaheim Ducks Recall Stolarz and Hakanpaa
March 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Anthony Stolarz and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Stolarz, 26 (1/20/94), has posted a 6-6-4 record with two shutouts, a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%) in 25 career NHL games with Edmonton and Philadelphia. The 6-5, 230-pound goaltender combined for 18 games with the Oilers and Flyers in 2018-19, going 4-5-3 with one shutout, a 3.45 GAA and .901 SV%.
Signed as a free agent July 3, 2019, Stolarz went 21-12-5 with a 2.65 GAA and .922 SV% in 38 games with the Gulls this season. Stolarz ranked tied for second among AHL goaltenders in wins, sixth in SV% and fifth in games (38) at the time of his recall. Selected by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz has gone 71-53-18 with three shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and .913 SV% in 151 career AHL games with San Diego and Lehigh Valley.
Hakanpaa, 27 (3/31/92), collected 1-12=13 points with a +12 rating and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 games with San Diego this season. Signed as a free agent July 3, 2019, Hakanpaa ranked second among Gulls defensemen in plus/minus and third in games played at the time of his Anaheim recall.
Selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Hakanpaa has recorded 7-26=33 points with a +32 rating and 110 PIM in 179 career AHL games with San Diego, Peoria and Chicago. A native of Kirkkonummi, Finland, Hakanpaa helped his country's national team to a gold medal at the 2019 World Championship. He also won bronze with Team Finland at the 2010 Under-18 World Championship, earning 1-1=2 points with a +3 rating in six tournament games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2020
- Gibson makes 27 saves despite setback to Binghamton - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Miska Shines in Colorado's 3-1 Win over Milwaukee - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Rule in Overtime Again - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Fall to Colorado - Milwaukee Admirals
- Geekie's Hat Trick Helps Checkers Blow out Bears 6-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Doubled by Checkers 6-3 - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Stolarz and Hakanpaa - San Diego Gulls
- McIntyre, Devils Shut down Sound Tigers, 1-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Husso Blanks IceHogs for Fifth Straight Rampage Win - San Antonio Rampage
- Power Play Goal Downs Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Win Eighth Straight Game, Top Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Dealt Another Overtime Loss - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Recalls Mike Condon from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Henry, Anderson Recalled from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Get Joel Farabee Back from Philadelphia - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Sign Goaltender Jason Kasdorf - Manitoba Moose
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Justin Dowling from Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Greg Chase recalled from Maine, Jake Elmer reassigned to Mariners - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game 54 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Score Late, Win in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Rocket Put Together Convincing 5-2 Win against Comets - Laval Rocket
- Condors Clipped Late in Shootout Loss, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Kahkonen Shines in Iowa's 2-0 Win against Stockton - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.