Anaheim Ducks Recall Stolarz and Hakanpaa

March 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Anthony Stolarz and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stolarz, 26 (1/20/94), has posted a 6-6-4 record with two shutouts, a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%) in 25 career NHL games with Edmonton and Philadelphia. The 6-5, 230-pound goaltender combined for 18 games with the Oilers and Flyers in 2018-19, going 4-5-3 with one shutout, a 3.45 GAA and .901 SV%.

Signed as a free agent July 3, 2019, Stolarz went 21-12-5 with a 2.65 GAA and .922 SV% in 38 games with the Gulls this season. Stolarz ranked tied for second among AHL goaltenders in wins, sixth in SV% and fifth in games (38) at the time of his recall. Selected by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz has gone 71-53-18 with three shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and .913 SV% in 151 career AHL games with San Diego and Lehigh Valley.

Hakanpaa, 27 (3/31/92), collected 1-12=13 points with a +12 rating and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 games with San Diego this season. Signed as a free agent July 3, 2019, Hakanpaa ranked second among Gulls defensemen in plus/minus and third in games played at the time of his Anaheim recall.

Selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Hakanpaa has recorded 7-26=33 points with a +32 rating and 110 PIM in 179 career AHL games with San Diego, Peoria and Chicago. A native of Kirkkonummi, Finland, Hakanpaa helped his country's national team to a gold medal at the 2019 World Championship. He also won bronze with Team Finland at the 2010 Under-18 World Championship, earning 1-1=2 points with a +3 rating in six tournament games.

