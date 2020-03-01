Wolves Dealt Another Overtime Loss

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Forward C.J. Suess scored 1:32 into overtime to give the Manitoba Moose a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

Center Patrick Brown and defenseman Jake Bischoff scored shorthanded goals 35 seconds apart during the second period while rookie forward Lucas Elvenes also scored for the Wolves (26-25-5-2), who led 3-1 midway through the game.

Seth Griffith scored one goal and assisted on the other three for Manitoba (26-32-1-0), which earned two overtime wins in 24 hours against Chicago.

Griffith, Manitoba's leading scorer, gave the Moose a 1-0 lead 7:32 into the game. He skipped a wrister past goaltender Garret Sparks while Moose power forward Suess hovered over Sparks at the edge of the crease.

The Wolves pulled even with 40 seconds left in the first as Brown's persistent forecheck forced a Moose turnover. Defenseman Brayden Pachal claimed Manitoba's errant pass at the right point and winged a wrister toward the goal that Elvenes redirected past goaltender Eric Comrie.

Chicago made its move offensively immediately after Pachal was sent to the box for interference. Brown scored his second shorthanded goal of the season at 8:56 of the second as he and Curtis McKenzie outbattled four Moose players. McKenzie claimed the puck behind the net, then found Brown open just outside the crease to make it 2-1.

Thirty-five seconds later, the Wolves enjoyed an odd-man rush and forward Tye McGinn set up Bischoff for a wrister from the left circle to push the lead to 3-1 at 9:31 of the second.

Six seconds after the Wolves finished killing Manitoba's power play, the Moose's Kristian Vesalainen fired a one-timer from the right faceoff dot to slice the margin to 3-2.

The Moose took advantage of a 4-on-3 power play to knot the game at 8:40. Griffith set up defenseman Leon Gawanke for a one-time blast from the left circle to make it 3-3.

Comrie (9-9-0) posted 16 saves in the win while Sparks (7-14-4) rejected 26 shots.

