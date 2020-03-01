Henry, Anderson Recalled from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
March 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forward Nick Henry and defenseman Josh Anderson from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Henry has posted eight points in 38 AHL contests during his rookie campaign, after making his pro debut with the Eagles late last season. Anderson returns to the Eagles having netted one goal in 10 AHL games with Colorado.
The Eagles return to action when they host the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, March 1st at 3:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2020
- Henry, Anderson Recalled from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Get Joel Farabee Back from Philadelphia - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Sign Goaltender Jason Kasdorf - Manitoba Moose
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Justin Dowling from Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Greg Chase recalled from Maine, Jake Elmer reassigned to Mariners - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game 54 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Score Late, Win in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Rocket Put Together Convincing 5-2 Win against Comets - Laval Rocket
- Condors Clipped Late in Shootout Loss, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Kahkonen Shines in Iowa's 2-0 Win against Stockton - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.