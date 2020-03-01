Henry, Anderson Recalled from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forward Nick Henry and defenseman Josh Anderson from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Henry has posted eight points in 38 AHL contests during his rookie campaign, after making his pro debut with the Eagles late last season. Anderson returns to the Eagles having netted one goal in 10 AHL games with Colorado.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, March 1st at 3:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

