Rocket Put Together Convincing 5-2 Win against Comets

March 1, 2020





The Rocket captured a commanding 5-2 win over the Utica Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center. Capitalizing on special teams and making the most of their chances, the Rocket head back to Laval with four points in three games on the road. Michael McNiven made 28 saves for the win.

Several players stood out in this win. With a pair of goals, first star Laurent Dauphin extended his point streak to five games with at least one point (5 G, 2 A). Alexandre Alain got the Rocket on the board first and recorded a fourth consecutive point (1 G, 3 A) in as many games. Second star Nikita Jevpalovs registered two assists, bringing his point total to five points (3 G, 2 A) over his last three games. Acquired in a trade on Feb. 20, Jake Lucchini scored his first goal with the Rocket. Kevin Lynch's assist on the Rocket's fourth goal brought his point total to seven (1 G, 6 A) in his last five games.

Tied for the ninth-best powerplay in the league (19.8%), the Rocket opened scoring on the man advantage as Alain accepted a cross-crease pass from Lukas Vejdemo and potted his 10th of the season. Lucchini added a late-period marker to give his team a 2-0 lead after 20. The Rocket put the nail in the coffin within the first 5:50 of the middle stanza. Striking once more on the powerplay, Dauphin sent a laser past Michael Dipietro. The latter was then pulled after allowing a fourth goal on Yannick Veilleux's slapper. The goaltending change didn't impact the Rocket, as Dauphin scored on a breakaway on Jake Kielly to give the visitors a convincing 5-0 lead.

Dyson Stevenson and Jonah Gadjovich were the lone scorers for the Comets, who couldn't climb their way out of the five-goal deficit. Despite conceding seven powerplays, the Rocket successfully killed six throughout the game.

"The team played great. Everyone from the forwards to the [defense], blocking shots, especially in the end [...] It makes my job a lot easier. Same thing on the penalty kill, the boys were great [...] I've been ready for a while now for these opportunities so it's nice to get a win like that," said McNiven after the game.

