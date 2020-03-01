McIntyre, Devils Shut down Sound Tigers, 1-0

BRIDGEPORT - Zane McIntyre stopped all 36 shots he faced and Janne Kuokkanen scored the only goal of the game as the Binghamton Devils swept the three-game weekend with a 1-0 win on the road in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Janne Kuokkanen opened the scoring on the power play in the second period. Zane McIntyre took the puck from his crease and sent a pass up the ice to begin the rush. Chris Conner set up Kuokkanen who beat goaltender Christopher Gibson from the right circle to give the Devils a 1-0 lead. The goal was Kuokkanen's 14th of the season and second with the Devils at the 9:04 mark with assists from Conner and Ryan Schmelzer. The Devils took the one-goal lead into the final period with the Sound Tigers leading in shots, 19-18.

In the third period, McIntyre stopped all 17 shots he faced for the 1-0 shutout win. At the other end of the ice. Gibson put aside 27 of 27 in the loss. The Devils are now just one point out of a playoff spot in the North Division.

