McIntyre, Devils Shut down Sound Tigers, 1-0
March 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BRIDGEPORT - Zane McIntyre stopped all 36 shots he faced and Janne Kuokkanen scored the only goal of the game as the Binghamton Devils swept the three-game weekend with a 1-0 win on the road in Bridgeport on Sunday night.
Janne Kuokkanen opened the scoring on the power play in the second period. Zane McIntyre took the puck from his crease and sent a pass up the ice to begin the rush. Chris Conner set up Kuokkanen who beat goaltender Christopher Gibson from the right circle to give the Devils a 1-0 lead. The goal was Kuokkanen's 14th of the season and second with the Devils at the 9:04 mark with assists from Conner and Ryan Schmelzer. The Devils took the one-goal lead into the final period with the Sound Tigers leading in shots, 19-18.
In the third period, McIntyre stopped all 17 shots he faced for the 1-0 shutout win. At the other end of the ice. Gibson put aside 27 of 27 in the loss. The Devils are now just one point out of a playoff spot in the North Division.
The Devils are back home Friday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:05 p.m. College students can get $10 tickets and a FREE drink or slider at Craft after the game. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
