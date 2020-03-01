Bears Doubled by Checkers 6-3

March 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears opened March with a 6-3 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday night at Giant Center. Morgan Geekie scored three times for the Checkers, and Keith Kinkaid stopped 28 of 31 shots to win his Charlotte Checkers debut in goal.

The Checkers drew first blood only 66 seconds into the contest. From the slot, Stelio Mattheos scored his first goal of the season on a snap shot past Bears goaltender Pheonix Copley to open the scoring. Hershey drew even less than two minutes later on Matt Moulson's team best 20th goal of the campaign. At the net front, Moulson elevated a loose puck past Kinkaid at 2:56. In a track meet start, Charlotte quickly countered and recaptured their lead at 3:27. Colby Williams lost his stick in the defensive end, and Geekie released a shot wrist shot past Copley's glove hand. Shots after 20 minutes were 15-13 Charlotte with the Checkers holding a 2-1 advantage.

Next period, Geekie scored his second of the game after cashing in a loose puck sitting in the low-slot at 8:40. The Checkers stretched their lead to 4-1 only 56 seconds later after Steven Lorentz buried a highlight reel goal while falling down for his 21st mark of the season. Late in the stanza, Brian Pinho pulled the Chocolate and White within 4-2 prior to second intermission. Williams found Pinho on a stretch pass, and Pinho buried the breakaway chance at the 18:17 mark. Shots after 40 minutes were 28-24 Checkers.

Down by two in the third period, the Chocolate and White pulled within one and nearly mounted a comeback. Philippe Maillet scored his 15th of the season at 6:14 to cut his team's deficit to one, but Charlotte countered punch with two more to ice a 6-3 final. Mattheos scored his second of the night at 10:33, and Geekie completed the hat-trick at 11:29. Final shots on goal were 34-31 Charlotte in the 6-3 final. Hershey's power play finished 0-for-3, and the Bears penalty kill had the night off courtesy of a penalty free game.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Friday, Mar. 6 for the first of back-to-back road tilts against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop at the XL Center is scheduled for 7:15 PM. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

