Moose Rule in Overtime Again

March 1, 2020





The Manitoba Moose (26-32-1-0) claimed a 4-3 overtime victory against the Chicago Wolves (26-25-5-2) on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

Just 7:32 into the first period, Seth Griffith created space at the blueline and sent a wrist shot past Chicago netminder Garret Sparks to give the Moose the 1-0 advantage. With just 41 seconds left in the frame, Lucas Elvenes scored for the Wolves to tie the game 1-1.

Midway through the second period, Patrick Brown and Jake Bischoff collected a shorthanded goal each and improved the Wolves lead to 3-1. Just over a minute later, Kristian Vesalainen scored on a one-timer to get the Moose within one.

The Moose opened up the third period in killing off their fourth penalty. Manitoba only allowed one shot during Chicago's man advantage opportunities during the game. At 8:40 of the third period, Seth Griffith set up Leon Gawanke who capitalized on a power play opportunity to tie the game 3-3. Just 1:32 into overtime, Cameron Schilling sent a backdoor pass to C.J. Suess who found the back of the net and won the game for Manitoba.

Quick Hits

JC Lipon played his 450th career AHL game

Seth Griffith posted his second four-point performance (1G, 3A) of the 2019-20 season

Leon Gawanke is currently on a two-game point streak (2G, 1A)

David Gustafsson is currently on a two-game assist streak (3A), the first assist streak of his AHL career What's Next?

The Moose host the Iowa Wild on Saturday, March 7 for Manitoba's Gender Equality Game. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

