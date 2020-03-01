Kahkonen Shines in Iowa's 2-0 Win against Stockton

March 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





STOCKTON, CALIF. - Two goals in 17 seconds and a 35-save shutout by goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen powered Iowa Wild (36-16-3-3; 78 pts.) to a 2-0 victory against the Stockton Heat (29-16-4-3; 65 pts.) Saturday evening.

Both of the Wild's goals came late in the second period, breaking the 0-0 deadlock and giving Iowa a 2-0 lead heading into the third period. Forward Mike Liambas opened the scoring with his third of the season at 15:23 in the middle frame. Standing near the left post, he one-timed a pass from forward Cody McLeod, playing in his first game since Dec. 4, and beat goaltender Artyom Zagidulin (26 saves) over his glove to make it a 1-0 game. Defenseman Josh Atkinson earned the secondary assist on the play.

Forward Connor Dewar then gave the Wild a 2-0 lead at 15:40 in the second period for his sixth of the season. Dewar skated in on a 2-on-1 and stopped inside the right circle, where he snapped a shot and beat Zagidulin stick side for the tally. Defenseman Keaton Thompson and Atkinson were credited with the assists on the play.

Kahkonen stood tall throughout the contest, including stoning a breakaway attempt by forward Buddy Robinson less than two minutes into the game with a right-pad save. He also preserved his AHL-leading seventh shutout with a glove save on forward John McCarron late in the second period. His 35 saves in the shutout were the most without allowing a goal since stopping 39 shots against Rockford on Dec. 26, 2018.

Stockton outshot the Wild 14-6 in the first period, 27-17 through 40 minutes and 35-28 at the final horn. Iowa went 0-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

With the victory, Iowa has now won its last three contests and has earned 11 wins in its last 13 games and 14 wins in its last 17 games. The team's 36 wins are one shy of the franchise record, set last season, and its nine wins in February tie the franchise record for most in a single month, set earlier this season in January.

Iowa continues its road trip with a Monday matinee against the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.