Condors Clipped Late in Shootout Loss, 2-1
March 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-25-8; 48pts) could not hold a third period lead and fell, 2-1 in a shootout, to the Ontario Reign (29-20-6; 64pts) on Saturday. D Jake Kulevich scored his fourth of the season and newcomer LW Ryan Kuffner had an assist in his team debut.
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK- 9, ONT - 12
SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D Jake Kulevich (4th) from the right-wing circle off a drop pass; Assist: Kuffner; Time of goal: 6:34; BAK leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK -5, ONT - 7
THIRD PERIOD
REIGN GOAL: LW Blaine Byron (12th) on a rebound; Assist: Anderson-Dolan; Time of goal: 17:02; Game tied, 1-1
SHOTS: BAK- 4, ONT - 8
Luff and Eyssimont scored in the shootout for Ontario to secure the extra point.
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Villalta (ONT) 2. Skinner (BAK) 3. Byron (ONT)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; ONT - 0/6
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 20; ONT - 33
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-15-6; 31/31); ONT - Villalta (10-5-2; 19/20
LW Ryan Kuffner made his Condors debut after being acquired from Detroit and had an assist
The Condors finish the season series with Ontario at 4-5-3
Bakersfield has led after the second period in four of its last six games
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Brad Malone, Anthony Peluso, Vincent Desharnaris, Miles
