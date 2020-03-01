Condors Clipped Late in Shootout Loss, 2-1

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-25-8; 48pts) could not hold a third period lead and fell, 2-1 in a shootout, to the Ontario Reign (29-20-6; 64pts) on Saturday. D Jake Kulevich scored his fourth of the season and newcomer LW Ryan Kuffner had an assist in his team debut.

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK- 9, ONT - 12

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Jake Kulevich (4th) from the right-wing circle off a drop pass; Assist: Kuffner; Time of goal: 6:34; BAK leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK -5, ONT - 7

THIRD PERIOD

REIGN GOAL: LW Blaine Byron (12th) on a rebound; Assist: Anderson-Dolan; Time of goal: 17:02; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK- 4, ONT - 8

Luff and Eyssimont scored in the shootout for Ontario to secure the extra point.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Villalta (ONT) 2. Skinner (BAK) 3. Byron (ONT)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; ONT - 0/6

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 20; ONT - 33

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-15-6; 31/31); ONT - Villalta (10-5-2; 19/20

LW Ryan Kuffner made his Condors debut after being acquired from Detroit and had an assist

The Condors finish the season series with Ontario at 4-5-3

Bakersfield has led after the second period in four of its last six games

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Brad Malone, Anthony Peluso, Vincent Desharnaris, Miles

