Reign Earn Win over Tucson

The Ontario Reign ended their week with a victory, earning a point in their season-best fourth straight home game, with a 4-2 win over Tucson. Goaltender Cal Petersen made 42 saves on 44 shots, while forwards Zack Mitchell and Brad Morrison each had a multi-point game.

Date: April 7, 2019

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 9,035

ONT Record: (24-31-6-4)

TUC Record: (33-24-5-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 1 2 -- 4

TUC 1 1 0 -- 2

Shots PP

ONT 32 0/1

TUC 44 1/3

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Zack Mitchell

2) ONT - Brad Morrison

3) ONT - Cal Petersen

GWG: Brett Sutter (20)

W: Cal Petersen (12-18-3)

L: Adin Hill (15-13-4)

Next Game: Wednesday, April 10 @ Stockton, 7:00 PM PDT at Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

