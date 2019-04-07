Reign Earn Win over Tucson
April 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign ended their week with a victory, earning a point in their season-best fourth straight home game, with a 4-2 win over Tucson. Goaltender Cal Petersen made 42 saves on 44 shots, while forwards Zack Mitchell and Brad Morrison each had a multi-point game.
Date: April 7, 2019
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 9,035
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC47BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC47Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC47PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (24-31-6-4)
TUC Record: (33-24-5-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 1 2 -- 4
TUC 1 1 0 -- 2
Shots PP
ONT 32 0/1
TUC 44 1/3
Three Stars:
1) ONT - Zack Mitchell
2) ONT - Brad Morrison
3) ONT - Cal Petersen
GWG: Brett Sutter (20)
W: Cal Petersen (12-18-3)
L: Adin Hill (15-13-4)
Next Game: Wednesday, April 10 @ Stockton, 7:00 PM PDT at Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA
