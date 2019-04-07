Canes Recall Bean from Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Jake Bean from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bean, 20, has tallied 44 points (13g, 31a) in 70 AHL games with Charlotte this season. Among rookie AHL defensemen, he ranks first in points, second in goals and tied for second in assists. Bean is tied for first on the Checkers in power play points with 20 (4g, 16a) and ranks second on the team in shots on goal (165). The 6'1", 181-pound defenseman has skated in two NHL games with the Hurricanes this season, making his NHL debut on Nov. 27 at Montreal. The Calgary, Alta., native was drafted by Carolina in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

