Heat Melts Moose

April 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (37-29-5-2) fell 6-2 to the Stockton Heat (30-29-4-2) in their final home game of the regular season Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place. The visitors got on the board first courtesy of an early five-on-three power play goal. Glenn Gawdin slung a pass through the seam to Ryan Lomberg who snapped the puck past a lunging Mikhail Berdin. The Moose had three glorious opportunities to tie the game the rest of the way, but Stockton netminder Tyler Parsons robbed Felix Girard, Nelson Nogier and Logan Shaw to keep the Heat in front. Manitoba outshot Stockton by a 14-5 count in the period, but trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Moose started the second by tying the contest as Mason Appleton set up Peter Stoykewych for a one-timer that overpowered Parsons 1:08 into the period. Stockton regained the lead before the frame was three minutes old when John McCarron slipped a shot by Berdin on the short side. It got worse for the Moose from there as Stockton scored twice more in the next three minutes, getting tallies from Tyler Graovac and Corey Schueneman. Stockton made it 5-1 at 11:39 of the frame when Rinat Valiev scored moments after a Manitoba power play expired. Ryan Lomberg made it 6-1 Stockton when he broke in alone and slid the puck by Ken Appleby with five minutes left in the frame.

Manitoba scored its second of the game midway through the final stanza as Seth Griffith called his own number on the power play. The Griffith goal proved to be the game's final tally as the Moose dropped a 6-2 decision to close out their regular season home schedule.

Quick Hits

The Moose presented their 2018-19 team awards prior to puck drop. Click for details.

Manitoba ends the week tied for fourth in the Central Division.

Mason Appleton has points in five straight games with six points (3G, 3A) in that span.

Attendance was announced at 8,272. Quotable

Captain Peter Stoykewych - "I'm really proud of the guys for what we've done over the past couple months. We're still in a position to determine our own fate here. Obviously not what we wanted in the second period. We came unhinged there. You see how close the league is, how good other teams are, and tip your hat to them they put their pedal to the metal there and brought it to us. I think that speaks to how well we've been playing the past little while here and the fact that we've been able to get so many points out of games here."

Head Coach Pascal Vincent on the team's run since Christmas - "Do you believe in miracles? That's what I would have said I think. We've had 11 players out of the lineup for six weeks before Christmas time, but we were working together and creating good habits even though we weren't winning games. Coming of Christmas break the ways those guys have been playing as a team together. Individually we have good players, but as a group we're playing collectively that makes us special. So if someone told me that then it would have been hard to believe."

Linked Up

What's Next?

The Moose now head out on the road for their final three games of the regular season. The crucial three-in-three starts Friday in Grand Rapids, before moving to Chicago for games on Saturday and Sunday. Tune in to the action on moosehockey.com/listenlive, the Moose App and streaming live on AHLTV starting 15 minutes before puck drop.

