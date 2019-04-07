Eagles Earn Big Points in 3-2 Shootout Win over Wolves

CHICAGO, IL. - Colorado Eagles goaltender Spencer Martin made 28 saves on 30 shots and shutdown three of Chicago's four shooters in a shootout to backstop the Eagles to a 3-2 victory over the Wolves on Sunday. Eagles forward Logan O'Connor notched a goal and an assist in the win, while fellow forward Andrew Agozzino posted a pair of assists. The win gives Colorado two more points in the standings with only two games remaining in the regular season.

Colorado would be first to draw blood in the contest when O'Connor grabbed a feed from behind the net off the tape of Agozzino and powered a one-timer into the back of the net. The goal was O'Connor's 18th of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 10:29 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot Chicago 18-6 in the opening 20 minutes and would take that 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Eagles would stretch their lead in the second period when defenseman Anton Lindholm fired a shot from the left point that would beat Wolves goalie Max Lagace and put Colorado on top 2-0 with 4:01 left to play in the middle frame.

An Eagles penalty would then put Chicago on the power play and the Wolves would take advantage, as forward Stefan Matteau would throw a puck through the top of the crease, deflecting it off the skates of a Colorado player and into the back of the net. The goal would cut the Eagles lead to 2-1 at the 17:33 mark of the second stanza.

Moving into the third period, Chicago would tie things up when forward Ty McGinn belted a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle past Martin to level the score at 2-2 at the 8:14 mark of the period.

Still deadlocked at 2-2 at the end of regulation, the two teams would head to a sudden-death overtime where Martin would make several big saves. After the five minutes had expired the game moved on to a shootout. Michael Joly and A.J. Greer would both light the lamp, while Martin denied three of the four shooters he faced to secure the 3-2 victory.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to host the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, April 12th at 7:05pm MT.

