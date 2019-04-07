P-Bruins Inch Closer to Playoffs with 3-1 Win over Comets

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Utica Comets 3-1 Sunday afternoon in the home half of their home-and-home series. The P-Bruins got their goals from Paul Carey, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Anton Blidh while Zane McIntyre made his 44th start of the season in net.

Utica's Brandon Arseneau tallied the first goal of the game and his eighth of the season at 4:19. Wacey Hamilton and Stefan LeBlanc earned the assists on the play that gave the Comets an early 1-0 lead. Providence struggled to keep up as the Comets continued to keep tight defense while outshooting the team 10-8. Despite two power plays for the P-Bruins, Utica held their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Comets maintained their 1-0 lead throughout the beginning of the second period, but Providence was determined to tie the score. Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson lit the lamp with his sixth goal of the season at 16:42, beating Ivan Kulbakov with a wrister from the right circle. Cooper Zech and Peter Cehlarik earned helpers on the power play goal that helped the P-Bruins tie the game 1-1 after two.

The P-Bruins stayed strong and took the lead when Paul Carey netted his 26th goal of the season at 7:13. Stuart Percy and Jordan Szwarz earned assists on the play and Providence took their first lead of the game 2-1. Utica pulled Kulbakov hoping to use their forward advantage to catch up, bit strategy immediately backfired. Off assists from Carey and Jeremy Lauzon, Anton Blidh netted an empty netter at 18:23 to give Providence a 3-1 win.

McIntyre stopped 24 shots while Kulbakov stopped 22 shots. Providence was 1-5 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back at the Dunk for their last weekend of the regular season Friday April 12 when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 pm.

