Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters

April 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Sunday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, assigned defenseman Adam Clendening to Cleveland. A 6'0", 196 lb., right-handed native of Niagara Falls, NY, Clendening, 26, was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (36th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In four appearances for Columbus this season, Clendening posted a +1 rating. In 90 career NHL appearances for Columbus, Chicago, the Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers and Arizona Coyotes spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, Clendening supplied 4-20-24 with 42 penalty minutes and a +11 rating.

In 43 appearances for Cleveland this season, Clendening supplied 4-32-36 with a team-high 98 penalty minutes and a +17 rating. In 304 career AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs, Utica Comets, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Tucson Roadrunners and the Monsters spanning parts of six seasons from 2012-19, Clendening contributed 32-165-197 with 365 penalty minutes and a +48 rating. Clendening competed in the 2012-13 AHL All-Star Game and was named to the 2013-14 AHL First All-Star Team and the 2012-13 AHL Second All-Star Team.

Prior to his professional career, Clendening notched 9-50-59 with 144 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 77 NCAA appearances for Boston University spanning two seasons from 2010-12 and added 4-13-17 with 44 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 26 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program during the 2009-10 season. Clendening additionally competed for Team USA at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Monday home clash vs. the Rochester Americans

