Wolves Earn Valuable Point

April 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves came back from a two-goal deficit to force extra time, but eventually dropped a 3-2 contest when Colorado Eagles forward A.J. Greer scored in the fourth round of a shootout on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Forwards Stefan Matteau and Tye McGinn scored goals and netminder Max Lagace (16-9-5) posted 30 saves for Chicago (43-21-5-4), which dropped its magic number to clinch home ice in the Western Conference to 5.

"After the first period, it settled down and we started to get some momentum," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "I thought we were controlling the third period as well. We gave ourselves an opportunity after a tough start."

Logan O'Connor and Anton Lindholm scored during regulation for Colorado (35-26-4-1) while goaltender Spencer Martin (9-10-2) stopped 28 shots.

O'Connor got Colorado on the board 10:29 into the first with a one-timer from the high slot before Lindholm doubled the lead at the 15:59 point of the second period with a shot from the point that found its way through traffic.

Matteau cut the lead before the second intermission, getting the Wolves within 2-1 with his power-play tally at 17:33. Matteau acted as a screen before catching a pass from center T.J. Tynan and dipping around Martin to deposit the puck in the back of the net.

McGinn knotted the game at 2-2 8:14 into the third period in order to force overtime. Forward Tomas Hyka battled in the corner, knocking the puck loose and out to McGinn who one-timed a shot over Martin's glove for his 10th goal of the season.

Michael Joly and Greer tallied goals in the first and fourth rounds of the shootout, respectively, while forward Gage Quinney scored the lone shootout goal for Chicago in the second round.

The Wolves start the final week of the regular season with a trip Friday to Iowa before hosting the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. To be one of the first 3,000 fans Saturday on First Responders Night to receive sunglasses, courtesy of Turtle Wax, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.