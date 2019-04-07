Devils Fall to Wolf Pack, 6-2

April 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





HARTFORD - The Binghamton Devils surrendered three goals to the Hartford Wolf Pack in the second period in a 6-2 loss on the road at XL Center on Sunday afternoon

The Devils jumped out to an early lead, scoring 2:21 into the opening frame. Brandon Gignac spotted Colton White open in the middle of the slot, who faked the shot and found Alex Krushelnyski at the top of the crease for a tap-in goal. The goal was Krushelnyski's second goal with the Devils - both against the Wolf Pack.

Hartford tied the game with 6:51 remaining in the first while shorthanded. Gabriel Fontaine chased down a loose puck in the neutral zone, broke into the Binghamton end, and fired a wrist shot past Evan Cormier to even the score, 1-1.

The score wouldn't stay even for long, as the Devils capitalized on a power play just 1:45 later. Blake Pietila scored his 19th goal of the season, after a receiving a slick feed from Eric Tangradi at the side of the net. Nick Lappin earned the secondary assist on the goal. The Devils would go into the intermission outshooting Hartford 12-4, and leading 2-1.

Hartford pushed back in the second and took a two-goal lead after 40 minutes. The Wolf Pack tied the game at two while on the power play, midway through the second. Ryan Gropp threw a puck to the net from the point and Steven Fogarty deflected the puck up and over Cormier at the 9:12 mark.

With three minutes remaining in the period, the Wolf Pack added a pair of goals 40 seconds apart to bring the score to 4-2. Ryan Dmowski scored on a turnaround shot and then Fogarty followed up with his second of the game on a two-on-one rush. Just like that, the Devils trailed by two after two periods and were outshot, 17-16.

Hartford added two more goals in the third - including an empty-net goal - and skated away with a 6-2 victory.

The Devils return home for the final home game, Fan Appreciation Night, next Saturday against Laval at 7:05 p.m. Get the night started with a Devils Block Party at 4:30 p.m. and get a FREE Mike Kolcun Insurance team photo giveaway. In addition, a Jack Sherman Toyota car giveaway, meet the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and stay after the game for a player game used stick giveaway on the ice. Call or text "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.

Download the FREE Binghamton Devils mobile app for Apple and Android. Get live score updates and breaking news notifications right to your phone!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.