Bears Clinch Berth in 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have officially clinched a berth in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. With Lehigh Valley's regulation victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton today, Hershey punched its ticket to the postseason for the 68th time in franchise history.

The Bears have won 11 Calder Cups, the most in AHL history, with this being the franchise's 81st season. The team currently holds a 40-25-3-4 record, good for 87 points and 3rd place in the Atlantic Division, with four regular season games to play.

The Chocolate and White were propelled to the playoffs by an amazing turnaround under first year head coach Spencer Carbery. After a franchise-worst start, the Bears climbed from last place into the Atlantic Division to a playoff position thanks to a franchise record 17-game point streak that lasted from Jan. 12-Feb. 23, and saw Hershey go 16-0-0-1. Since Jan. 12, the Bears have collected points in 30 of 35 games and gone 25-5-3-2.

Hershey's opponent for the Calder Cup Playoffs, as well as dates, times, and locations of games are not yet know. Please stay tuned to HersheyBears.com and Hershey Bears social media pages for further information. Ticket information for the Calder Cup Playoffs will also be made available at a later date.

