Englund Reassigned to Belleville
April 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned defenceman Andreas Englund to the Belleville Senators.
Englund has played 65 games with Belleville this season where he has notched a career high 14 points, three of which were goals.
He also played all three of Ottawa's games in the final week of their season where he added 10 penalty minutes.
Belleville is back action Wednesday when they host Toronto. Tickets are available.
