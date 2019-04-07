Stockton Concludes Season Series with Manitoba Sunday

TONIGHT

The Heat look to regain their footing following Saturday's 1-0 setback against Manitoba, a loss that snapped a season-high, four-game win streak. Jon Gillies was strong in the game, turning away 30 of 31 shots faced on the night, but an early goal from the Moose proved to be the difference in a hard-fought contest.

Stockton looks to play the role of spoiler against Manitoba, which finds itself embroiled in a tight playoff race in the AHL's Western Conference Central Division.

HOT STREAK COMES TO A CLOSE

The Stockton Heat's four-game win streak came to a close on Saturday witha 1-0 loss at the hands of the Manitoba Moose, thanks to 26 saves on 26 shots faced from Mikail Berdin. The string of four-straight W's came as the Heat looked to keep their playoff hopes alive and matched a season-best, previously set from November 13-20. The loss follows up Stockton's strongest month of the season, in which the Heat went 7-3-0-1 in March.

GOING COLD IN WINNIPEG

Saturday's contest dropped the Heat to 1-4-0-0 all-time in games at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg against the Moose. The game was the second time Stockton was shut out against the Moose, last happening on March 21, 2016, a 3-0 defeat in Stockton's first AHL season.

GILLY GILLY

Jon Gillies has maintained his string of solid starting efforts with 30 stops on 31 shots faced on Saturday, his 15th start in Stockton's last 16 games. With the 1-0 loss, he is now 9-5-0-1 in that span. In his last nine wins, Gillies has stopped 289 of 310 shots faced (.932 SVP) while allowing more than two goals just twice.

HEADED NORTH

With the NHL regular season coming to a close, Stockton has seen a pair of promising rookies head North with defenseman Juuso Valimaki and forward Dillon Dube earning recalls from the Flames. Valimaki logged extended minutes on the blue line for the Heat after joining the team in late January, completing his AHL stint with 14 points (5g,9a) and a plus-9 rating in 20 games with the Heat. Dube, second among AHL rookies in points per game (1.05), was recalled to Calgary on Wednesday.

FILLING IT UP

The Heat have set a new franchise high for goals in a season, currently sitting with 221 goals on the year to beat the previous high of 212 that was set during the 2016-17 season. Stockton's high-powered attack averages 3.51 goals per game, second-best in the AHL.

HEAT NAME TEAM AWARD WINNERS

The Heat announced their yearly team award winners on Tuesday. Winners included Curtis Lazar (Team MVP), Alan Quine (Offensive Player of the Year), Adam Ollas Mattsson (Defensive Player of the Year), Dillon Dube (Rookie of the Year), Scott Sabourin (Unsung Hero), Ryan Lomberg (Fan Favorite) and Matt Taormina (Community Award).

