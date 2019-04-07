Heat Offense Erupts in the 6-2 Win, Behind Five Second Period Goals

Winnipeg, Manitoba. - Following a scoreless performance on Saturday, Stockton's offense came to life in the 6-2 win, behind five second period goals. Tyler Parsons picked up his second straight win, stopping 36 of 38 shots in the victory. Ryan Lomberg opened the scoring, netting his 11th goal of the season on the 5-on-3 to give the Heat a 1-0 lead after one period. Tyler Parsons stole the show in the opening period, saving all 14 shots in the first period. The game was won for the Heat in the second frame with five different goal scorers: John McCarron, Tyler Graovac, Corey Schueneman, Rinat Valiev and Ryan Lomberg. Manitoba tied the action up at 1-1 early in the middle period, but the tie did not last long as Stockton responded with three goals in just 3:21 to take a 4-1 lead. The Heat would tack on two more in the period to set a new season-high for goals in a period with five.

GOALIES

W: Tyler Parsons (38 shots, 36 saves)

L: Mikhail Berdin (18 shots, 13 saves), Ken Appleby (16 shots, 15 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Tyler Parsons (Win, 36 saves), Second - Glenn Gawdin (Three assists), Third - Ryan Lomberg (2 goals)

Final Shots: STK - 34, MB - 38

Power Plays: STK - 2-5, MB - 1-6

-Heat win their fifth game in the last six.

-Stockton's win gives the Heat the weekend split and the season series split with the Manitoba Moose.

-Tyler Parsons earned his second straight win.

-Ryan Lomberg recorded his third multi-goal game in his last 14 contests, netting his 11th and 12th goals of the season.

-Glenn Gawdin recorded his second, three assist game of the year.

-Tyler Graovac scored his 23rd goal of the season, tying Kerby Rychel for the team lead.

-Rookie defenseman Corey Schueneman notched his first pro goal in the second period.

-Heat sent Mikhail Berdin to the bench after the goalie allowed five goals through 31:31 of play.

UP NEXT

The Heat will be back at Stockton Arena on Wednesday, April 10 for the annual Pacific Takeover game. Friday night, Stockton will play their final road game of the season against the Ontario Reign. Two days later, on Sunday, April 14 the Heat will close out their season for Fan Appreciation Night against the Bakersfield Condors.

