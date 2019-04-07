2019 Playoff Ticket Packages Available Now

April 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, have clinched their spot in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs and today announced that postseason ticket packages are on sale now by calling 203-345-2300 ext. 7 or.

Bridgeport's first-round opponent and schedule have yet to be determined, but specially-priced packages are available now and individual tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday - all of which include great seats for the playoffs at Webster Bank Arena.

Playoff T-Shirt and Ticket Package ($20)

One (1) limited edition "Sound Up for the Cup" 2019 playoff t-shirt

One (1) flex ticket to any Sound Tigers home game at Webster Bank Arena during the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs*

Playoff Food and Beverage Package ($25)

One (1) limited edition 2019 Calder Cup Playoff Mason Jar

One (1) hot dog

One (1) bag of chips

One (1) soft drink or beer

One (1) flex ticket to any Sound Tigers home game at Webster Bank Arena during the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs*

Individual tickets to the Sound Tigers' first-round playoff games are $15 at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office. Group tickets are $12 each. Sound Tigers plan holders should contact his/her Account Representative at 203-345-4813 for exclusive ticket discounts during the 2019 postseason. In addition, all plan holders who are interested in one of the two packages can contact his/her representative for special rates.

Great sponsorship options are also available for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. Please contact John Lecardo at 203.345.4818 or John.Lecardo@harboryardse.com.

The Sound Tigers are in second place in the Atlantic Division and can clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs with two wins (at least one not by shootout) and two Hershey regulation losses.

It's Bridgeport's ninth postseason berth and its first since 2016. In addition, it's just the second time since 2011-12 that Bridgeport has earned at least 89 points in season and the club hasn't finished second in its division since 2008-09.

* Flex vouchers are only redeemable for Round 1 of the playoffs. No refunds or exchanges.

