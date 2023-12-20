Reign Downed by Canucks

The Ontario Reign battled back to erase a pair of deficits in the second period but came up short in the third on Wednesday night, falling on the road to the Abbotsford Canucks by a final score of 5-2 at the Abbotsford Centre.

Forward Martin Chromiak factored in on both Reign goals, scoring the first and assisting on the second, a strike by Samuel Fagemo for his team-leading 12th goal of the season. Erik Portillo started his second straight game for Ontario, turning out 38 Abbotsford shots in a losing effort.

Date: December 20, 2023

Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 2 0 2 ABB 0 2 3 5

Shots PP ONT 24 1/5 ABB 43 2/7

Three Stars -

1. Max Sasson (ABB)

2. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

3. Jett Woo (ABB)

W: Nikita Tolopilo

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Thursday, December 21 at Abbotsford Canucks | 7:00 PM PST | Abbotsford Centre

