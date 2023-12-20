Reign Downed by Canucks
December 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign battled back to erase a pair of deficits in the second period but came up short in the third on Wednesday night, falling on the road to the Abbotsford Canucks by a final score of 5-2 at the Abbotsford Centre.
Forward Martin Chromiak factored in on both Reign goals, scoring the first and assisting on the second, a strike by Samuel Fagemo for his team-leading 12th goal of the season. Erik Portillo started his second straight game for Ontario, turning out 38 Abbotsford shots in a losing effort.
Date: December 20, 2023
Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC
1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 2 0 2 ABB 0 2 3 5
Shots PP ONT 24 1/5 ABB 43 2/7
Three Stars -
1. Max Sasson (ABB)
2. Martin Chromiak (ONT)
3. Jett Woo (ABB)
W: Nikita Tolopilo
L: Erik Portillo
Next Game: Thursday, December 21 at Abbotsford Canucks | 7:00 PM PST | Abbotsford Centre
