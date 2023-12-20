Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 6:30 p.m.

CALGARY WRANGLERS (16-6-2, 34pts) @ BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (8-10-1, 17pts), 6:30 p.m.

The Condors begin a three-game week with their third of eight against Calgary

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors meet Calgary for the third of eight matchups this season.

LOOKING BACK

Dino Kambeitz scored his third of the season and the Condors were level 1-1 after one, but Coachella Valley pulled away with four second period goals en route to a 5-2 win on Saturday.

OLLIE OLLIE

Olivier Rodrigue came on in relief on Saturday and stopped 15 of 16. On the season, he has a 2.17 goals-against average and a ..935 save percentage. Dating back to last season, in his last 17 appearances, the Quebec native has a .932 save percentage, stopping 606 of 650 shots.

RAPH PACES SCORING

Raphael Lavoie scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season on Saturday. He is second on the team in scoring with 11 points (8g-3a) on the season.

GRIFF CLOSES IN

Seth Griffith had an assist on Saturday, his 180th point as a Condor. He is eight shy of Josh Currie's AHL mark of 188, though Griffith has played nearly 100 fewer games.

TOUGH MATCHUP

Calgary has dominated the season series with the Condors, winning nine of 10 over the past two seasons. In fact, if you include the three-game sweep in the second round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, Calgary's AHL affiliate has won 13 of 14 against Bakersfield.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 7-1-1 when scoring at least three goals this season.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

The Wranglers were swept in San Jose, but did get reigning AHL MVP Dustin Wolf back on loan this week. 2021 13th overall pick Matt Coronato is tied for the team lead with 20 points (8g-12a) in 16 games.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is Friday for $2 Beer Friday against Tucson presented by Eyewitness News and The Bull 97.3 FM.

