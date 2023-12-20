Silver Knights Defeat Firebirds, 5-1, Celebrate Lucky Launch

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Firebirds, 5-1, at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday evening. Goaltender Michael Bullion made his AHL debut, stopping 31 of 32 shots to earn his first career win.

Defensemen Dysin Mayo opened the scoring late in the first period. After Mason Morelli's shot to the net was denied, Mayo scored on the rebound to put the Knights up 1-0. Lukas Cormier also collected an assist on the play.

Jakub Demek doubled the lead with a goal at 4:49 in the second period. Daniel D'Amato fed the shot with a drop pass to Demek, and he found the back of the net to extend the lead for the Knights. Mayo alsoadded his second point of the night with an assist.

The Firebirds made it a 2-1 game with a power play goal from Connor Carrick late in the second.

The Silver Knights extended their lead with three unanswered goals in the third period. Sheldon Rempal scored on a power play for the Knights' third goal, with Cormier adding his second assist of the night. Gage Quinney also tallied an assist.

Morelli followed quickly with his first goal of the night to make it 4-1, assisted by Brendan Brisson. Quinney notched his second assist of the night on the play, marking his tenth point of the season.

Tyler Benson sealed the 5-1 victory with a power play goal in the final minute of the game, assisted by Demek and Christoffer Sedoff.

The Henderson Silver Knights will be back at the Dollar Loan Center to continue their homestand. They look ahead to host the San Jose Barracuda in a two-game series. The first of the series will be on Friday, December 22.

