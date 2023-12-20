Silver Knights Defeat Firebirds, 5-1, Celebrate Lucky Launch
December 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Firebirds, 5-1, at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday evening. Goaltender Michael Bullion made his AHL debut, stopping 31 of 32 shots to earn his first career win.
Defensemen Dysin Mayo opened the scoring late in the first period. After Mason Morelli's shot to the net was denied, Mayo scored on the rebound to put the Knights up 1-0. Lukas Cormier also collected an assist on the play.
Jakub Demek doubled the lead with a goal at 4:49 in the second period. Daniel D'Amato fed the shot with a drop pass to Demek, and he found the back of the net to extend the lead for the Knights. Mayo alsoadded his second point of the night with an assist.
The Firebirds made it a 2-1 game with a power play goal from Connor Carrick late in the second.
The Silver Knights extended their lead with three unanswered goals in the third period. Sheldon Rempal scored on a power play for the Knights' third goal, with Cormier adding his second assist of the night. Gage Quinney also tallied an assist.
Morelli followed quickly with his first goal of the night to make it 4-1, assisted by Brendan Brisson. Quinney notched his second assist of the night on the play, marking his tenth point of the season.
Tyler Benson sealed the 5-1 victory with a power play goal in the final minute of the game, assisted by Demek and Christoffer Sedoff.
The Henderson Silver Knights will be back at the Dollar Loan Center to continue their homestand. They look ahead to host the San Jose Barracuda in a two-game series. The first of the series will be on Friday, December 22.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2023
- Silver Knights Defeat Firebirds, 5-1, Celebrate Lucky Launch - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Outdone by Roadrunners in High-Scoring Affair - San Jose Barracuda
- Max Sasson Has Three-Point Night in his Return as Canucks Beat Ontario 5-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gulls Take Down IceHogs - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Downed by Canucks - Ontario Reign
- IceHogs' Third Period Push Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Gulls - Rockford IceHogs
- Rodrigue Stop 38 of 40 as Condors Take Down Division Leaders - Bakersfield Condors
- Wranglers Fall to Condors - Calgary Wranglers
- Griffins Swept by Stars with 6-2 Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cleveland Power-Play Too Much for Amerks - Rochester Americans
- Petan's Natural Hat Trick Not Enough as Iowa Falls 7-4 - Iowa Wild
- Poirier Guides Stars' Sweep Against Griffins - Texas Stars
- Ivan Miroshnichenko Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Monsters' Late Rally Results in 5-3 Win Over Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Fall to Rocket, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Morning Skate Report: December 20, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Alex Stalock from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Dan Boyle, Wayne Thomas Named Honorary Captains for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - San Jose Barracuda
- Dan Boyle, Wayne Thomas Named 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Honorary Captains - AHL
- Video Saved the Firebirds Star - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Game Notes: CGY at BAK - Calgary Wranglers
- Blues Assign F Hugh McGing to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Head West for Pacific Coast Showdown with Gulls - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Look to Spread Holiday Cheer in Pair of West Coast Games - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #25: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Pick up Point in Overtime Loss to Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bourque Scores Four to Lead Stars to Overtime Win - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Defeat Firebirds, 5-1, Celebrate Lucky Launch
- Morning Skate Report: December 20, 2023
- Silver Knights Defeat Gulls, 3-1, for Third Straight Victory
- Morning Skate Report: December 16, 2023
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Charitable Efforts for the Holiday Season