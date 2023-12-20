Game Notes: CGY at BAK

Back at it in Bakersfield.

The Wranglers look to get back in the win column as they face the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday night.

Calgary leads the Pacific Division (16-6-2-0) with 34 points but have dropped their last three contests.

The Condors sit last in the Pacific Division with a 8-10-0-0 record and are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

Puck drop: 7:30pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Dec 22, 2023 7:05pm @ Colorado Blue FCU Arena

Dec 23, 2023 3:05pm @ Colorado Blue FCU Arena

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers and Condors have squared off two times this season with the Wranglers winning both games at the Scotiabank Saddledome, outscoring Bakersfield 10-4.

Matt Coronato had a three-point game against the Condors on November 14, while Emilio Pettersen has five points (1g,4a) in two games against Bakersfield this season.

Oscar Dansk was the goalie of record for both games against Bakersfield this season, making 58 saves in back-to-back starts.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Ben Jones

Keep your eye on Ben Jones tonight.

Jones is tied for the Wranglers lead in scoring this season with 20 points (8g,12a) in 24 games and has scored two goals in his last three games.

The product of Waterloo, ON has an assist in both games against Bakersfield this season.

ONE TIMERS:

Matt Coronato is tied for the Wranglers scoring lead with 20 points (8g,12a) in 18 games.

(G) Dustin Wolf and (D) Ilya Solovyov are with the Wranglers after completing their recall stints with the Flames.

(D) Jarrod Gourley was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL) last Thursday and played his first game with the Wranglers on Sunday against San Jose.

