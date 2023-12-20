IceHogs Head West for Pacific Coast Showdown with Gulls

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Tonight kicks off a two-game set between the Rockford IceHogs and the San Diego Gulls at Pachenga Arena in San Diego, California. The two sides will play tonight and Friday with Rockford attempting to pick up its first ever win against San Diego. The IceHogs are 0-3-1-0 against the Gulls all-time.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 10-11-3-0, 23 points (4th, Central)

San Diego: 7-12-4-0, 18 points (9th, Central)

Last Game vs. San Diego

The IceHogs fell to the Gulls for the second straight night on Dec. 9 in a 5-1 decision. After a hard-fought and scoreless first period, San Diego punched three goals across in the second period to take control of the game. Logan Nijhoff picked up his second goal of the season in the third period for Rockford.

The Hard Way

Forward Mike Hardman now has goals in back-to-back games for Rockford after scoring on Saturday against Iowa and on Sunday against Chicago. Hardman now has 12 points (5G, 7A) in 18 games with Rockford this season and ranks seventh on the team in scoring. The winger missed six games from Nov. 18 to Dec. 1 with a shoulder injury before making his return to play on Dec. 3 at Manitoba. Hardman scored in that game against the Moose on Dec. 3 and has six points (3G, 3A) in the seven games since his return from injury. The former Boston College Eagle is in his third season with the IceHogs and is on pace to register 44 points (factoring in six missed games) which would top his career high of 32 points (19G, 13A) that he posted in 43 games in 2021-22.

IceHogs in the NHL

The Blackhawks currently have six skaters on their roster who have appeared in IceHogs games this season. Joey Anderson (IR), Louis Crevier, Cole Guttman, Isaak Phillips, Wyatt Kaiser, and Filip Roos have all played in games for both Rockford and Chicago and are now currently with the Hawks. In total, 12 skaters who have appeared in games for the Hawks this season are IceHogs alumni. The other six are Alex Vlasic, Lukas Reichel, Philipp Kurashev, Mackenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, and Arvid Soderblom. Crevier became the 151st IceHogs alumni to reach the NHL when he made his Blackhawks debut on Dec. 3.

Three-Pointer

On Saturday against Iowa, forward Jackson Cates picked up the first professional three-point night with an empty-net goal and two assists. On Monday, the IceHogs added him on a Professional Tryout agreement. Cates has posted one goal in 12 games with the Bridgeport Islanders this season after signing a PTO with the NHL's New York Islanders. Last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Cates set a career high and racked up 23 points (11G, 12A) in 65 contests. The center has 20 games worth of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2020 to 2022. Cates won an NCAA national championship with his brother Noah (also played with him in Philadelphia) at the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2018-19. Cates made his IceHogs debut last night against Iowa.

Four Hogs Return to San Diego

Four Rockford skaters return to Southern California to skate against their old club this week. Logan Njihoff, Josh Healey, Bryce Kindopp, and Austin Strand all played with the Gulls last season. Strand posted eight points (2G, 6A) in 46 games with the Gulls, Kindopp published nine points (6G, 3A) in 65 contests, Nijhoff appeared in 16 games, and Healey played in 12.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Dec. 8 vs San Diego - L 7-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 9 vs San Diego - L 5-1 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Dec. 20 at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 22 at San Diego, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Gulls, All-time

0-3-1-0

