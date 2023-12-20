Monsters' Late Rally Results in 5-3 Win Over Americans

December 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







ROCHESTER - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 5-3 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 17-7-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rochester's Brandon Biro notched the first tally of the game at 6:20 but Cleveland's Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on a power play with his 67th goal as a Monster, tying the franchise record for most goals, at 8:14 off feeds from Carson Meyer and Marcus Bjork, followed by Jake Christiansen's power-play goal at 17:27 assisted by Stanislav Svozil bringing the score to 2-1 Monsters after 20. Americans' Brendan Warren scored the lone goal in the middle frame at 4:04 forcing a 2-2 tie going into the third period. In the final frame, Rochester's Lukas Rousek scored a power-play goal at 55 seconds and was followed by three Cleveland goals from Meyer at 5:57 off feeds from Christiansen and Justin Pearson, Luca Del Bel Belluz on a power play at 10:18 assisted by Christiansen and James Malatesta, and Cole Clayton on an empty net at 18:33 assisted by Christiansen resulting in a 5-3 win for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 35 saves for the win while Rochester's Dustin Tokarski stopped 26 shots in defeat.

The Monsters continue their road trip and visit the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, December 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 0 3 - - 5 ROC 1 1 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 31 3/3 2/3 8 min / 4 inf ROC 38 1/3 0/3 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 35 1 12-3-0 ROC Tokarski L 26 1 4-5-1 Cleveland Record: 17-7-1-0, 1st North Division Rochester Record: 12-9-2-1, 4th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.