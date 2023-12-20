Anaheim Ducks Recall Alex Stalock from San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Alex Stalock from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, goaltender Calle Clang was reassigned to San Diego.

Stalock, 36 (7/28/87), has appeared in 179 career NHL games with Chicago (2022-23), San Jose (2010-16 & 2021-22) and Minnesota (2016-20), posting a 70-65-20 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%). Signed to a one-year contract Aug. 7, 2023, Stalock went 1-4-1 with a 3.78 GAA and .893 SV% in six games with San Diego to begin 2023-24.

The 5-11, 170-pound goaltender was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy last season after he missed the majority of the 2020-21 campaign due to myocarditis after complications from COVID-19 and returned to play in 2021-22. A native of St. Paul, Minn. Stalock has posted a 109-86-21 record with 12 shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .910 SV% in 223 career AHL games with Bakersfield, San Jose, Iowa, Toronto, Worcester, Peoria and San Diego.

Clang, 21 (5/20/02), rejoins the Gulls after appearing in 17 career AHL games with San Diego, posting a 3-10-2 record, including a 2-7-2 mark in 2023-24. The 6-2, 198-pound goaltender went 22-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .906 SV% in 43 career games with Rogle of the SHL from 2020-23.

Signed by Anaheim to a three-year entry-level contract May 5, 2022, Clang was acquired by the Ducks from Pittsburgh with Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon and a 2022 second-round selection (Tristan Luneau) for Rickard Rakell Mar. 21, 2022. Clang went 12-10-0 with one shutout, a 2.69 GAA and .901 SV% in 25 appearances with Rogle in 2022-23.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (77th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Clang was named the HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second division) Best Junior in 2020-21, appearing in 32 games (13-19-0) while posting a 2.46 GAA and .919 SV%. The Olofstrom, Sweden native represented Sweden at back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2021 and 2022 (bronze medal). He also helped Sweden earn medals at the 2019 World U-18 Championship (gold), 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (bronze) and 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge (bronze).

