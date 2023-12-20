Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals

December 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (11-12-1-1; 24 pts.) at Milwaukee Admirals (13-9-1-0; 27 pts.)

The Iowa Wild play their final road game of 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 30-33-7-7 (15-18-2-3 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-15-5-4 at Milwaukee)

LAST TIME: Iowa lost 4-1 to Milwaukee on Dec. 9 at Wells Fargo Arena... Jujhar Khaira scored Iowa's lone goal in the third period... Jesper Wallstedt saved 22-of-25 shots... Yaroslav Askarov stopped 24-of-25 shots for Milwaukee... Denis Gurianov and Mark Jankowski each recorded a goal and an assist for the Admirals

2022-23: Iowa went 3-3-1-1 against Milwaukee in 2022-23... The Wild picked up five of a possible eight points in four road games... Five games were decided by one goal and two games were decided by two goals... Marco Rossi led Iowa with seven points (3-4=7) in just four games

TEAM NOTES

ON THE KILL: Iowa has faced four or more power plays in seven consecutive games... Opponents have converted on the power play in five consecutive games

JUST NEED THREE: The Wild have gone 9-0-1-1 when scoring at least three goals this season... Iowa's opponents are 11-0-0-1 when scoring three or more goals... The Wild have reached the three goal mark once in the last five games

TEAM LEADERS: Nic Petan leads Iowa with four points (1-3=4) through five games against Milwaukee... Denis Gurianov and Mark Jankowski each have three goals and three assists against the Wild

SCORING FIRST: Scoring first has been key for Iowa in 2023-24... The Wild are 9-0-0-0 when scoring first and 2-12-1-1 when allowing the opening goal

OPPOSING NETMINDER

* Yaroslav Askarov is 4-0-0-0 against Iowa this season and 7-1-1-0 in his career versus the Wild

* Askarov is 3-6-1-0 against other opponents this season

* Askarov has allowed just 14 goals over nine appearances and 496:54 of play against Iowa over his career for a 1.69 goals against average

* Askarov saved 24-of-25 shots against Iowa on Dec. 9 in a 4-1 win and stopped 11-of-13 shots to earn a 4-3 shootout win in relief of Troy Grosenick on Dec. 8

STREAK STATS

* Jujhar Khaira has recorded a point in four consecutive games (1-3=4)

* Steven Fogarty is riding a three-game point streak (0-3=3)

* Jesper Wallstedt has started four consecutive games, two short of his career high (Nov. 25 - Dec. 3, 2022)

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.