Blues Assign F Hugh McGing to T-Birds
December 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Hugh McGing to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
McGing, 25, has posted 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 21 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, which ranks 4th on the team. Overall, the Chicago, Illinois, native has recorded 92 points (38g, 54a) in 182 career AHL games over the past four seasons with Springfield and Utica. McGing, drafted in the 5th round, 138th overall, by the Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft, has skated in six career NHL games with the Blues.
The T-Birds begin a seven-game homestand on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. as they welcome the defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears.
