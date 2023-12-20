Blues Assign F Hugh McGing to T-Birds

December 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds forward Hugh McGing

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds forward Hugh McGing(Springfield Thunderbirds)

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Hugh McGing to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

McGing, 25, has posted 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 21 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, which ranks 4th on the team. Overall, the Chicago, Illinois, native has recorded 92 points (38g, 54a) in 182 career AHL games over the past four seasons with Springfield and Utica. McGing, drafted in the 5th round, 138th overall, by the Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft, has skated in six career NHL games with the Blues.

The T-Birds begin a seven-game homestand on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. as they welcome the defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears.

Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.