Griffins Pick up Point in Overtime Loss to Stars

Grand Rapids Griffins' Joel L'Esperance battles Texas Stars' Christian Kyrou

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- Mavrik Bourque's four-goal night prevented the Grand Rapids Griffins from collecting two points in a 4-3 overtime loss at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Tuesday.

In the loss, Taro Hirose tied Mitch Callahan for seventh on the Griffins' all-time point list with 186 with his assist on Jonatan Berggren's goal while both Tim Gettinger and Berggren collected two points (1-1--2).

While the Griffins had a 2-on-1 advantage in Texas' end, Berggren snapped an over-the-shoulder shot from the right circle past Remi Poirer for an early Grand Rapids lead at 1:06 in the opening frame.

Under midway through the second period, the Stars restored the deadlock with a left-circle blast past Sebastian Cossa from Mavrik Bourque on the power play with 12:30 remaining in the frame. Shortly after Texas' equalizer, Gettinger deflected a blue-line bullet from Albert Johansson into the back of a net from the low slot, which returned the lead to the Griffins at 9:42.

In the waning minutes of the second, Bourque scored his second left-circle power-play goal of the night with 2:08 left in the stanza. Grand Rapids took the lead for the third time in two periods when William Wallinder skated into the slot and found twine when he placed the puck over Poirer's right shoulder, which gave the Griffins a 3-2 advantage at 19:09.

With Poirer pulled with 2:19 remaining in the game, the Stars scored with an extra skater on the ice, as Derrick Pouliot's shot from the left circle ricocheted off Bourque's skate and into the net at 18:23 for a hat trick. After he helped tie the game up late, Bourque capped off a four-goal performance with an overtime-winning tally from the right circle 39 seconds into the extra frame.

Notes:

- Bourque's four goals were the first four-tally performance by a single player against the Griffins since Tim Stapleton on Feb. 8, 2009.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 1 2 0 0 - 3

Texas 0 2 1 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Berggren 7 (Hirose, Gettinger), 1:06. Penalties-Karlstrom Tex (tripping), 16:50.

2nd Period-2, Texas, Bourque 9 (Stankoven, Pouliot), 7:30 (PP). 3, Grand Rapids, Gettinger 7 (Johansson, Rafferty), 9:42. 4, Texas, Bourque 10 (Stankoven, Pouliot), 17:52 (PP). 5, Grand Rapids, Wallinder 2 (Berggren, Hirose), 19:09. Penalties-Stevens Gr (holding the stick), 6:25; Mazur Gr (tripping), 13:46; Tuomisto Gr (hooking), 17:00.

3rd Period-6, Texas, Bourque 11 (Pouliot, McKenzie), 18:23. Penalties-Pouliot Tex (high-sticking), 6:23; Didier Gr (high-sticking), 10:32.

OT Period-7, Texas, Bourque 12 (Stankoven), 0:39. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 10-5-14-0-29. Texas 4-16-9-1-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 2; Texas 2 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 4-5-3 (30 shots-26 saves). Texas, Poirier 7-3-2 (29 shots-26 saves).

A-4,665

Three Stars

1. TEX Bourque (four goals); 2. TEX Pouliot (three assists); 3. TEX Logan Stankoven (three assists)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 9-12-3-1 (22 pts.) / Wed., Dec. 20 at Texas 8 p.m. EST

Texas: 15-6-2-1 (33 pts.) / Wed., Dec. 20 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. CST

