Rodrigue Stop 38 of 40 as Condors Take Down Division Leaders

December 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (9-10-1, 19pts) jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the division-leading Calgary Wranglers (16-7-2, 34pts) and hung on for a 3-2 win on Wednesday. Ty Tullio (1st) opened the scoring and has four points (1g-3a) in six games this season. Drake Caggiula (3rd), Jayden Grubbe (3rd), and Brad Malone (2nd) all found the back of the net as well.

Olivier Rodrigue earned the win, stopping 38 of 40. The Condors killed off a four-minute double minor in the third period to preserve the win.

The Condors host Tucson Friday at 7 p.m. for a $2 Beer Friday. Click here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.