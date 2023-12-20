IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Look to Spread Holiday Cheer in Pair of West Coast Games

Bryce Kindopp of the Rockford IceHogs

(Rockford IceHogs) Bryce Kindopp of the Rockford IceHogs(Rockford IceHogs)

The Hogs are headed west! The Rockford IceHogs travel to San Diego this week for a pair of matchups with the San Diego Gulls before Christmas. After ending a losing skid last weekend, Rockford is looking to continue its positive momentum and score some revenge against a Gulls team that beat the Hogs twice at the BMO Center earlier in December.

Check out the week ahead and the week behind with this week's edition of IceHogs Weekly!

2-1 Loss vs Iowa

6-2 Win vs. Iowa

4-3 OT Loss @ Chicago

Wednesday, Dec. 20 @ San Diego

Friday, Dec. 22 @ San Diego

Numbers to Know

Forward Jackson Cates picked up his first career three-point game on Saturday against Iowa.

After a 6-2 win over the Iowa Wild on Saturday, the IceHogs have now scored six or more goals on four occasions.

Forward David Gust leads Rockford with 18 points so far this season.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Dec. 27 - Screw City Youth Jersey Giveaway

The IceHogs players will wear specialty Screw City jerseys and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under will receive a Screw City youth jersey that's a replica of the Screw City jerseys the IceHogs will be wearing! Screw City Night is presented by media partners WIFR, 95.3 The Bull and 104.9 The X . It's also a Wet Your Whistle Wednesday with media partner Power 106.3, where you can score a ticket and two drinks (beer, soda or water) for just $20.

Tickets to game on Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids

Tickets to game on Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee

Dec. 31 - New Year's Eve & Family Pack Game

Bring the whole family out to celebrate New Year's Eve on another Meijer Family Pack game with packages starting at just $40! It's also "1999 Night". Before we turn the calendars to 2024, we're turning them back to the year the IceHogs made their debut. That's right, we're gonna party like it's 1999! Meijer Family Pack games are presented by media partners WTVO 17, FOX 39 and B103.

The IceHogs are making their first trip to San Diego this week since Feb. 25, 2017 when goaltender Jeff Glass stopped 28 of 31 shots in a losing effort. Glass played two seasons in Rockford (2016-17 and 2017-18) and is now the goaltending development coach with the San Diego Gulls.

Rockford has never before beaten San Diego. The Hogs are 0-3-1-0 all-time against the Gulls.

The IceHogs have picked up points in each of their last two games after losing seven straight.

Rockford had a +2 goal differential and earned three out of a possible six points in three games last weekend. The Hogs were outscored 30-8 during the seven game losing streak.

The IceHogs have either outshot the opposition or been even in shots in each of their last three games. Prior to that, Rockford had been outshot in seven of their previous eight games. The Hogs rank the 27th in the AHL with 27.83 shots for per game.

Jackson Cates was signed to a PTO on Dec. 11 and recorded his first professional three-point game on Dec. 16 against Iowa. The forward has three points (1G, 2A) in three games with Rockford after one goal in 12 games with the Bridgeport Islanders.

Defenseman Austin Strand picked up his first Rockford point with an assist against his former team, the Chicago Wolves, in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss.

Forward Boris Katchouk also has three points (2G, 1A) in his first three IceHogs games. The winger was loaned to Rockford from the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 12 and is seeing his first AHL action since the 2021-22 season when he played just three games with the Syracuse Crunch.

The Blackhawks currently have six skaters on their roster who have appeared in IceHogs games this season. Joey Anderson (IR), Louis Crevier, Cole Guttman, Isaak Phillips, Wyatt Kaiser, and Filip Roos have all played in games for both Rockford and Chicago and are now currently with the Hawks.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has given up three goals or less in five of his last six starts. The second-year pro (still technically a rookie) now has a 5-5-1-0 record with a 3.52 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage.

Player Profile

# 82 Bryce Kindopp (F)

Kindopp, 24, has two goals and two assists in his first season with the IceHogs after signing an AHL deal with the club in the offseason. The center previously played the last three seasons with the San Diego Gulls and played in one NHL game with the Anaheim Ducks. Kindopp makes his return to San Diego to play against his former team this week.

