Barracuda Outdone by Roadrunners in High-Scoring Affair
December 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (8-12-4-0) gave up a season-high eight goals on Wednesday at Tech CU Arena and would fall 8-6 to the Tucson Roadrunners (15-8-1-1). The 14 combined tallies were the most in a Barracuda game this season.
Despite the loss, Barracuda forward Nathan Todd (5+8=13) picked up an assist and now has points in eight straight game.
In the first, at 3:04, Brad Marek (2) whipped in a point-shot to open the scoring. Just over two minutes later, Aku Raty (4) managed to level the score, but Shakir Mukhamadullin (4) recaptured the Barracuda's lead with a point-shot on the power play at 7:09. At 10:16, Leyton Moore (1), in his AHL debut, tied the score with another point-shot.
In the second, Marek (3) would score again when Brett Kemp found him uncovered in the slot at 8:36. But, 18 seconds later, Ben McCartney (3) tied the score on a breakaway and Raty (5) gave the Roadrunners its first lead at 9:53, while on the power play. Raty (6) then completed the hat trick at 15:32.
In third, Thomas Bordeleau (8) cut the lead down to one with a low snipe as he gained the line but less than two minutes later Austin Poganski (3) pushed the lead back to two. At 9:53, Scott Sabourin (4) would notch a goal for the second straight game, but Milos Kelemen (3) answered after a Cuda giveaway at 13:04. At 16:34, Leon Gawanke (5) tallied on an odd-man rush, but the Roadrunners sealed the win with a power-play goal from Victor Soderstrom (5) at 19:44.
The Barracuda are back on the ice on Friday in Henderson against the Silver Knights, kicking off a three-game road trip before returning to Tech CU Arena on Dec. 30 to face the Bakersfield Condors. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.
