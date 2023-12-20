Barracuda Outdone by Roadrunners in High-Scoring Affair

December 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (8-12-4-0) gave up a season-high eight goals on Wednesday at Tech CU Arena and would fall 8-6 to the Tucson Roadrunners (15-8-1-1). The 14 combined tallies were the most in a Barracuda game this season.

Despite the loss, Barracuda forward Nathan Todd (5+8=13) picked up an assist and now has points in eight straight game.

In the first, at 3:04, Brad Marek (2) whipped in a point-shot to open the scoring. Just over two minutes later, Aku Raty (4) managed to level the score, but Shakir Mukhamadullin (4) recaptured the Barracuda's lead with a point-shot on the power play at 7:09. At 10:16, Leyton Moore (1), in his AHL debut, tied the score with another point-shot.

In the second, Marek (3) would score again when Brett Kemp found him uncovered in the slot at 8:36. But, 18 seconds later, Ben McCartney (3) tied the score on a breakaway and Raty (5) gave the Roadrunners its first lead at 9:53, while on the power play. Raty (6) then completed the hat trick at 15:32.

In third, Thomas Bordeleau (8) cut the lead down to one with a low snipe as he gained the line but less than two minutes later Austin Poganski (3) pushed the lead back to two. At 9:53, Scott Sabourin (4) would notch a goal for the second straight game, but Milos Kelemen (3) answered after a Cuda giveaway at 13:04. At 16:34, Leon Gawanke (5) tallied on an odd-man rush, but the Roadrunners sealed the win with a power-play goal from Victor Soderstrom (5) at 19:44.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on Friday in Henderson against the Silver Knights, kicking off a three-game road trip before returning to Tech CU Arena on Dec. 30 to face the Bakersfield Condors. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.